Man attacks spa employees with hammer, smashes piggy bank after being denied refund

NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a man they say attacked spa workers with a hammer after he was denied a refund.
WABC reported that the man walked into Tao Spa Bodywork in the New York borough of Queens around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the man told a 55-year-old employee he wanted a refund. He pulled out a hammer when the woman refused.
A New York Police Department spokesperson told WPIX the man dragged the woman to the waiting area, punching her in the face. The woman got away and ran to the back of the spa to get three other co-workers.
WABC reported that when the women confronted the man, he allegedly choked one of the women and threw her against the wall.
One woman gave him $40 to persuade him to leave, WNBC reported. The man took the money and used his hammer to smash open a piggy bank on the counter, taking a couple of handfuls of cash before leaving.
The suspect is described by police a man who is 20 to 30 years old and 160 pounds. He was last seen in a gray hoodie, dark jeans tan work boots and a light-colored backpack. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.
