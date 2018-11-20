Man attacks wife for taking too long to get ready for church, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman was attacked by her husband because she “took too long” getting ready for church, according to a police affidavit.
Kevin Pugues, 25, is accused of hitting and strangling his wife at their home on Durango Road in Memphis on Saturday afternoon, the affidavit said.
The victim reportedly told police that the pair got into a verbal argument around 2 p.m. Saturday because she was taking “too long dressing herself for church.”
Police said the victim blocked her husband’s path to speak with him as he was gathering his items to leave the home. At that point, Pugues shoved her onto the couch and started slapping her on the face, the affidavit said.
As she tried to call police, she said Pugues grabbed her neck with both hands and strangled her.
Pugues admitted to police that he struck his wife on the face and strangled her, the affidavit said. He is being charged with aggravated assault.
