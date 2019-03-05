0 Man banned from OkCupid accused of sending threatening letters to CEO

BEVERLY, Mass. - Authorities have arrested a Massachusetts man suspected of sending threatening letters to the online dating website OkCupid after he was banned from the site.

Authorities said Liam MacLeod, 47, sent the dating site nine letters, one of which contained a suspicious white powder.

MacLeod was charged with mailing threatening communications and conveying false information and hoaxes. He’s due in federal court Thursday afternoon in Boston.

In a criminal complaint, authorities said OkCupid's corporate headquarters got nine letters between September and December 2017 that contained threatening messages and/or suspicious substances. All the letters were addressed to OkCupid's CEO.

MacLeod is accused of sending a typewritten letter on Sept. 12, 2017, to the company's CEO in Dallas. The letter included a suspicious white powder that the letter insinuated might be anthrax. The letter reads:

Greeting from Beverly

Ban me will ya

Welcome to the wonderful world of ANTHRAX

Expect a package within the next couple of days

It won’t be ticking but it should be interesting!

About two days later, on Sept. 14, 2017, MacLeod mailed another envelope to the company's CEO, according to authorities. That letter said:

How’d you like what I sent you? Aww, go take a powder. Oh, the things I have in store for you! I can go on like this for years. How long can you last?

Incidentally, my father was an angel: That’s Hell’s

Angel to you. You see, we have some pull. Take for

example your vehicles. We now know who owns

what, and where each of you parks his.

Hmm, think of the possibilities!"

According to the criminal complaint, a third envelope was sent to OkCupid's CEO around Sept. 20, 2017. The envelope and its contents had red-brown stains, which MacLeod indicated were from blood infected with the AIDS virus, authorities said.

Five other envelopes addressed to OkCupid's CEO were sent between Oct. 4, 2017, and Dec. 21, 2017, according to authorities. Each envelope contained threatening communications and/or suspicious substances, officials said.

Each letter prompted a hazmat response but testing indicated that none of the mailed substances contained hazardous materials.

