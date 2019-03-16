0 Man charged after woman finds him making tortillas in her apartment, police say

PHOENIX - A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly scared a woman when he entered her home and made tortillas.

KSAZ reported that, according to police officers, Jerry Christopher Drane, 31, entered an apartment in Phoenix March 1.

Alex Herron, who is hard of hearing, told KSAZ her roommate alerted her to a burning smell.

“My roommate told me she smelled something burning, so she went out here and found the guy cooking the tortilla,” Herron said.

Neither roommate knew the man, later identified as Drane.

Herron told KPHO Drane was cooking the tortillas on the stove and when she and her roommate confronted him, he made casual conversation.

“He tried to cook, like, three of them, because the first two burned ... We both went out and I was like, ‘Hey, what's going on?’ Trying to have a friendly confrontation and trying to be calm and everything.

“During all that happening, roommate and I, we first notice he had some sort of pocket knife, but we were smart enough to not say anything about it,” she said.

The roommates asked Drane to leave and he did, but not before taking a tortilla and can of soup with him onto the apartment’s front balcony.

The police were called and an officer said he saw Drane standing on the balcony, according to a police report obtained by KPHO.

“Drane had an odor of alcohol in his breath when he spoke, had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and he was unable to stand straight without swaying,” the report said.

The report said that Herron thinks she may have accidentally left the front door unlocked while going to the apartment complex laundry room, and that could have been when Drane entered their home.

Drane was arrested and charged with felony criminal trespassing. He also had an outstanding warrant.

