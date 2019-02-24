Man charged for allegedly putting 4-year-old's hand on stove

MILLERSBURG, Ohio - A father in Millersburg, Ohio, appeared in court Tuesday after he was accused of putting his 4-year-old son’s hand on a wood-burning stove to punish him.
The Daily Record reported Jacob Miller pleaded not guilty to a charge of fourth-degree felony domestic violence. Prosecuting attorney Matt Muzic told the publication the charge is at a felony level because Miller has a past conviction for child endangerment.
According to Muzic, Miller told Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputies he held his son’s hand on the stove as a form of punishment. He moved it from the top of the stove to a lower area after he decided the top wasn’t hot enough.
Muzic expects more severe charges to emerge once the charges reach a grand jury.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dispute over baby's photo shoot in neighborhood caught on video
- Couple accused of running illegal dental office out of garage
- Wounded man shows up at hospital in car riddled with bullet holes
- VIDEO: Hours After Diagnosis, 2 Children Die from Flu-Like Symptoms
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}