  • Man charged for allegedly putting 4-year-old's hand on stove

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MILLERSBURG, Ohio - A father in Millersburg, Ohio, appeared in court Tuesday after he was accused of putting his 4-year-old son’s hand on a wood-burning stove to punish him.

    The Daily Record reported Jacob Miller pleaded not guilty to a charge of fourth-degree felony domestic violence. Prosecuting attorney Matt Muzic told the publication the charge is at a felony level because Miller has a past conviction for child endangerment. 

    According to Muzic, Miller told Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputies he held his son’s hand on the stove as a form of punishment. He moved it from the top of the stove to a lower area after he decided the top wasn’t hot enough.

    Muzic expects more severe charges to emerge once the charges reach a grand jury.

     

