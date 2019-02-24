Man chops up 53 cacti with machete, costing thousands in damages

TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona man is facing criminal charges after taking a machete to cacti in Tempe, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Clarence Luke Waite is accused of damaging 53 Mexican fence post cacti under a bridge in the city, according to KNXV-TV.
Waite was arrested and charged with criminal damage Friday after police were called to the scene and saw the destruction to the plants.
City officials estimate Waite caused more than $5,500 in damages, KNXV reported.
