  • Man chops up 53 cacti with machete, costing thousands in damages

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona man is facing criminal charges after taking a machete to cacti in Tempe, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

    Clarence Luke Waite is accused of damaging 53 Mexican fence post cacti under a bridge in the city, according to KNXV-TV.

    Waite was arrested and charged with criminal damage Friday after police were called to the scene and saw the destruction to the plants.

    City officials estimate Waite caused more than $5,500 in damages, KNXV reported.

