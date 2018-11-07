0 Man claims he found dog waste on his seat when boarding Delta flight

A Delta passenger claims he stepped in a large amount of dog waste when boarding a layover flight from Atlanta to Miami.

“It was feces, and it was everywhere. It was on my seat. It was on the floor. My feet were in it,” Matthew Meehan told WSB.

Meehan claims he jumped up and asked the flight crew for cleaning supplies, but he wasn’t given much help.

“This is all I was given: Two paper towels and one of those little bottles of Bombay Sapphire (gin),” he said. “I was in the bathroom cleaning feces off of the back of my legs, off of my shoes. I was wearing loafers, unfortunately, so the feces was all over my bare ankles.”

TRENDING NOW:

>> Read more trending news

Meehan said he spoke to a manager.

“She said to me, ‘Well, that’s not my problem.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry?’ She says, ‘Well, if the cleaning crew didn’t clean your seat, I don’t have any control over that.’”

Meehan says he asked if he could get the cleaning crew on board.

“She said, ‘We’re only a couple minutes away, so you can either sit in your seat, or you can not go home,’ and those were my options,” Meehan said.

Back at the seat, Meehan claims a handful of passengers refused to sit until the mess was cleaned. He says someone brought paper towels, but no sanitizer, and wiped up some of the mess.

“It filled the entire plastic bag. Paper towels full of feces, and they wanted me to sit in that,” Meehan said.

The passengers laid down blankets over the seat, Meehan said.

“I have never in my entire life felt more dehumanized. I felt like an animal,” he said. “Words can’t even describe how awful it was, and they had so many opportunities to make it right.”

A Delta spokesperson said a service animal was ill on the previous flight.

“Delta apologizes to customers impacted by the incident and has reached out to make it right, offering a refund and additional compensation,” the spokesperson told WSB. “The safety and health of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation while following up with the right teams to prevent this from happening again.”

The airline promised a full investigation.

Meehan claims Delta's offer was an insult to injury and dozens of lawyers have called him offering to take on a case against the airline.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.