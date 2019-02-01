0 Man convicted of internet stalking women gets 14-year sentence

DENVER - A Minnesota man convicted of superimposing the faces of women -- including four female athletes from the University of Colorado -- onto pornographic images was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison, the Daily Camera reported.

Eric Ronald Bolduan, of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Denver to 171 months in prison and is required to register as a sex offender upon his release, according to a news release from the U.S.Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

Bolduan, 43, pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to stalking and making interstate threats, the Daily Camera reported. Prosecutors alleged Bolduan sent emails and text messages to a student at the University of Colorado and threatened to kill her and her sister, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote.

Prosecutors alleged Bolduan posted photographs of the woman's face and listed her contact information on pornography websites, KMGH reported. He also posted pornographic photographs of women who resembled the victim, the television station reported.

Bolduan sent messages to the victim stating his intent to spend his free time “hunting you,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Using an “anonymizer,” which disguised his identity, Bolduan sent emails, text messages and posts to other victims — and their friends, family members and other students — at other universities and high schools in the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In November, the Denver Post reported Bolduan's alleged victims included at least three University of Colorado athletes and as many as 50 women across the United States.

“The victims in this case experienced real and profound suffering because of the acts of this defendant,” United States Attorney Jason Dunn said in a statement. “It’s possible that more young women have been victimized but just haven’t been able to identify their assailant. We encourage anyone who has experienced this kind of threat to call the FBI.”

