Man crawls through doggy door to break into home

ENCINITAS, Calif. - This is not the proper use of a doggy door.
A California woman was startled Tuesday when she saw a man squeezing through the doggy door in the front of her house, KGTV reported.
Lexie Linberg of Encinitas was in her upstairs bedroom around 2 a.m. when she got an alert from her Ring doorbell camera, the television station reported. A few moments later she got another alert and heard her pet’s door make noise.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested, found with gunshot wound
- Those vintage ceramic Christmas trees might be worth some serious money
- Teen shot in shoulder while riding school bus home in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Brothers killed in synagogue shootings to be honored posthumously by ACHIEVA
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"I heard the doggy door flap. My dog (Stella) was next to me, so I knew I had a problem. I ran over to the balcony, dropped down, and saw feet going through my doggie door and I started screaming," Linberg told KGTV.
Surveillance video showed a man taking off his jacket before squeezing through the 10-inch, wide, 20-inch high door, the television station reported.
"Complete panic actually," was Linberg’s first reaction. Linberg's panic.
"I yelled a lot of profanities, told him to get out of my house," she told KGTV. "Anger. I was mad. I wanted to get the person that was coming to hurt me.”
By the time Linberg got downstairs, the intruder was heading back out through the door. She chased the man but he got away, the television station reported.
"He needs to be caught,” Linberg told KGTV. “It was obvious he knew what he was doing. He has done this before and will do it again.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}