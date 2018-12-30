Man drives Ferrari off dock into Florida inlet, officials say

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Ferraris are built for speed, but not for floating.
A Florida driver found out that a Ferrari’s buoyancy was less than perfect Wednesday morning after he drove it off a dock into the Palm Beach Inlet, WPEC reported.
The incident occurred around 7 a.m., according to Palm Beach Fire-Rescue.
A Ferrari is being floated to a park after a person drove it into the Palm Beach Inlet earlier this morning.— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) December 26, 2018
Read more: https://t.co/PWzqoNsAPt pic.twitter.com/SzUAymvHiE
The car sank into about 30 feet of water, Fire-Rescue spokesman Sean Baker said. The man was plucked out of the water by a passing boat and returned to shore. He was not hurt, Baker said.
“He drove off the dock and went a pretty good distance,” Baker told the Palm Beach Post.
The car was towed to shore. Palm Beach Police are investigating the incident, WPEC reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shoppers who stopped to help homeless man rewarded with $100
- $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania
- From duct-taped shoes to $11M: Man leaves surprise donations
- VIDEO: Man, dog killed in massive fire that destroyed home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}