  • Man drives Ferrari off dock into Florida inlet, officials say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PALM BEACH, Fla. - Ferraris are built for speed, but not for floating.

    A Florida driver found out that a Ferrari’s buoyancy was less than perfect Wednesday morning after he drove it off a dock into the Palm Beach Inlet, WPEC reported.

    The incident occurred around 7 a.m., according to Palm Beach Fire-Rescue.

    The car sank into about 30 feet of water, Fire-Rescue spokesman Sean Baker said. The man was plucked out of the water by a passing boat and returned to shore. He was not hurt, Baker said.

    “He drove off the dock and went a pretty good distance,” Baker told the Palm Beach Post.

    The car was towed to shore. Palm Beach Police are investigating the incident, WPEC reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories