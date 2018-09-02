Man drowns after saving golden retriever in flooded stream

A Hawaii man died Tuesday after he jumped into a stream during a flash flood to save a dog, KHON reported.
Joshua Bradley, 30, was found dead almost three hours after he saved a golden retriever who was in Waikomo stream, Kauai police said.
The stream was flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Lane, which battered Kauai with more than 20 inches of rain last week.
According to Bradbury’s friend Noah Foote, the pair noticed the dog near the water.
"They were just talking about it and Josh's friend, Noah, said if that dog goes in, man, I'm gonna have to jump in and get it, and it came towards them in a moment," Rob Bradbury, Joshua's father, told KHON.
When the dog jumped into the water, Bradbury jumped in, grabbed the dog and pushed it toward the shore before the rapidly moving waters swept him away, the Star-Advertiser of Honolulu reported.
Bradbury was located on the west bank of the stream shortly after 5 p.m., the newspaper reported. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“We’re devastated,” Rob Bradbury told KHON. “It’s just a nightmare.”
“He was a beautiful person. He was a big-hearted, beautiful person.”
