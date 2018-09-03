Man dumps bag of flour on woman in Walmart, police say

An Indiana man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly poured a bag of flour onto a 68-year-old woman in a Walmart, WXIN reported.
Phillip Weaver, 22, was jailed after the incident at the Beech Grove store on Wednesday, the television station reported. According to police, Weaver captured the incident on video and posted it online with the caption “Pouring flour on lady’s head.” The video has been taken down, WXIN reported.
Weaver was charged with battery, theft, theft of a firearm and criminal mischief, the television station reported.
The investigation remains ongoing, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said.
