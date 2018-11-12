Man facing charges after confronting son's alleged bullies on football field

SISTERS, Ore. - An Oregon man appeared in court Wednesday to respond to two misdemeanor charges he faces for confronting two juveniles the man says were bullying his son.
John David Wetherell, 38, is facing menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct charges after he chased and threatened two boys who were allegedly bullying his son, The Oregonian reported. The incident took place at a youth football league practice Oct. 2. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow showers moving in Monday night
- 18-year-old woman shot in local neighborhood
- Man shot to death over Xbox sale gone wrong, wife says
- VIDEO: Mom says ‘code word' saved daughter from being kidnapped
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Wetherell told police that he received a call from his son, who said he was quitting the team because of the bullying he was facing, The Oregonian reported. Wetherell responded by going to the football field, where he confronted the alleged bullies.
Wetherell told The Oregonian, "The underlying problem is that Sisters Middle School kids are ridiculous and bullies, and my kid was the victim of it."
Wetherell is expected to enter a plea Dec. 12.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}