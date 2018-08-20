Man fatally stabbed trying to stop friend from driving home drunk from baby shower, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was fatally stabbed by his friend Sunday when he tried to stop him from driving home drunk, police said.
Guy Larue, 25, tried to stop a friend who had been drinking heavily at a baby shower from driving home around 5:30 a.m. and they got into a fight, KSAT reported.
Man fatally stabbed while trying to stop friend from driving drunk https://t.co/VqYdRCEUDf pic.twitter.com/c3QAaNpP2K— News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) August 19, 2018
The man, who has not been identified, stabbed Larue in the neck with a knife, KSAT reported. Larue ran a short distance before collapsing, WOAI reported. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The suspect has been arrested, however, charges have not yet been released.
