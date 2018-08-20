  • Man fatally stabbed trying to stop friend from driving home drunk from baby shower, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SAN ANTONIO - A man was fatally stabbed by his friend Sunday when he tried to stop him from driving home drunk, police said. 

    Guy Larue, 25, tried to stop a friend who had been drinking heavily at a baby shower from driving home around 5:30 a.m. and they got into a fight, KSAT reported

    The man, who has not been identified, stabbed Larue in the neck with a knife, KSAT reported. Larue ran a short distance before collapsing, WOAI reported. He was taken to the hospital where he died. 

    The suspect has been arrested, however, charges have not yet been released. 

