Man finds, returns Chanel purse filled with $10,000

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - A subway rider found a Chanel purse filled with $10,000 on a platform Thursday at the Lincoln Center and turned it over to police, who were able to find the bag’s rightful owner. 

    "I picked it up to see if there was an identification so I could get it to the right person," Richard Taverna, who found the bag, told WABC.

    There was only a note written in Russian and an envelope filled with $100 bills, so Taverna handed the bag over to police. 

    "It wasn't mine,” Taverna told WABC. “If someone lost $10,000, they're probably going through a lot of distress.”

    The bag belonged to a woman who lives in Manhattan, police told WABC. She was heading to vacation in Russia and realized she lost the purse. She went to the 20th Precinct to file a report, the same station where Taverna dropped off the bag. 

    "I think it is something most people would've done,” Taverna told WABC. “I don't think I did anything extraordinary.”

     
     

