Man fires gun into Taco Bell drive-thru window, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are searching for a man they said fired a gun through the drive-thru window of a Taco Bell restaurant when he did not get the sauce he wanted, KFOR reported.
Police said the suspect, described as a black male, allegedly fired the weapon at 1:30 a.m. through the restaurant drive-thru, the television station reported.
The employees inside the Taco Bell locked themselves into a restroom and called 911, KFOR reported. No one was injured, the television station reported.
