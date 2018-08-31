0 Man found in Ohio naked, bloody, carrying a knife says he was raped

A Lebanon, Ohio, man remained in the Warren County Jail today, charged with raping a Monroe man who was found naked, bloody and holding a knife.

The man with the knife told police he had escaped after being raped and held captive for several days in July.

John D. Handley, 31, was arrested on Aug. 20 at Trader’s World in Monroe by Butler County detectives, according to Lebanon police records.

He remained in the jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bond, charged with rape, drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

TRENDING NOW:

The charges stem from 911 calls on July 12 about the naked and bloody man with a knife, according to a search warrant affidavit.

In the affidavit, a detective alleges a Monroe man, 21, was found “with several injuries” at a downtown restaurant and taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

On July 12, the Monroe man told police Handley had held him at Handley’s apartment on Warren Street in Lebanon for several days when he awoke to Handley “forcibly raping him once again,” according to a search warrant affidavit.

The Monroe man said “he was able to stop the attack by grabbing a knife and stabbing Handley,” then escape the apartment.

“Handley was found inside the residence with several injuries that appeared to be knife wounds. Once such wound was near or around his head, which could be life threatening,” according to the affidavit.

No one else was in the apartment; “however, video cameras were found to be pointed near the incident inside the residence,” a Lebanon detective said in the affidavit.

During a police interview, Handley “admitted there was evidence” on his phone, prompting investigators to seek the search warrant to scan his cellphone, according to the warrant.

Handley’s court-appointed lawyer, Nathan Elter, declined comment until after the hearing.

Handley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. today in Lebanon Municipal Court.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.