Man gets 15 years for fatal drug overdose of 18-month-old daughter

A Wisconsin man received a 15-year prison sentence Friday for the fatal drug overdose of his 18-month-old daughter, WISN reported.
Robert J. Gibson, 25, of West Allis, was convicted in the death of his daughter, Isabella, who found his Percocet pills July 28, 2018, and ate them, the television station reported.
"I tried to be the best father in the world, but I failed miserably," Gibson said during his sentencing, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. "I'm not coming up with excuses. I'm taking responsibility. I know I need to do time."
Gibson told police he put his daughter to sleep and discovered her lying face down in vomit the next day, WISN reported.
A review of Gibson’s text messages showed he used Suboxone, Xanax and Percocet, WITI reported. The day before the toddler’s death, Gibson set up a deal to buy 20 Percocet pills, the television station reported.
