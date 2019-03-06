Man gets 18-year sentence for chopping off man's finger after drug deal

TUCSON, Ariz. - An Arizona man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for cutting off a man’s finger with a machete after the victim was kidnapped and taken to a Tucson motel after a failed drug deal, KNXV reported.
Francisco Esteban Fierros, 31, of Tucson, was sentenced Friday, according to a news release from the Arizona attorney general’s office.
According to the attorney general’s office, Jessica Ann Marie Bracamontes, 32, met the victim at a Tucson convenience store for a drug deal. Unhappy with the deal, Bracamontes kidnapped the man at gunpoint and then met Fierros. The couple brought the man to a Tucson motel, where Fierros beat the victim, the Arizona Daily Star reported.
Fierros then placed the man’s right index finger on a bedside dresser and cut it off with a machete, according to the attorney general’s release.
Bracamontes, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, kicked the victim out of the motel but kept the finger, telling him, “We’re keeping it so it serves as a reminder to you,” according to the release.
Bracamontes pleaded guilty in the incident and was sentenced to 10½ years in prison, the Daily Star reported.
