Man gets 21 years for assault after biting off brother's finger, stomping second man

An Alaska man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for biting off part of his brother’s middle finger and “repeatedly stomping on a second victim,” causing his bladder to burst, KTUU reported, citing a release by the state Department of Law.
Peter Nicori, 39, of Kwethluk, was sentenced Dec. 27 after he was convicted of one count of first-degree assault and two counts of assault in the third degree on Sept. 26, the television station reported.
“During a drunken altercation, Nicori bit off part of his brother’s right middle finger,” KTVA reported, citing the prosecutors’ release. “When the second victim attempted to remove Nicori from his home, Nicori knocked him unconscious and proceeded to kick and stomp on his torso. Among other injuries, the second victim suffered a burst bladder and had to undergo emergency surgery.”
At his sentencing, Nicori apologized for his actions, KTUU reported.
