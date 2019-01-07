Man has entire flight help him propose to girlfriend

Flying from Rome to Dubai can be a romantic trip, but it was more than your everyday romance for a crew member on a recent Emirates airlines flight.
Stefano Inve handed each passenger a photo of himself and a rose. The plane was decorated with heart-shaped decorations, Insider reported.
Vittoria Stabile entered the plane, walked down the aisle as the passengers handed her the flowers. When she realized what was happening, she started tearing up. Eventually she met Stefano as other crew members held S- and V-shaped balloons and a ring, USA Today reported.
Of course, she said, “yes.”
