Man holds home invasion suspects at gunpoint in dramatic cellphone video

ASHEBORO, N.C. - Cellphone video shows the dramatic moment a North Carolina man turned the tables on three home invasion suspects, holding them at gunpoint after they allegedly ransacked his parents' Asheboro home.
According to WGHP, Stephen Routh said he caught the suspects leaving the vacant McKnight Street house after a neighbor spotted them and gave him a call.
A nearby cellphone camera recorded Routh, who was on the phone with 911, pointing his gun at the men, telling them to get down on the ground.
"As soon as they saw the big gun pointed at them, their hands went up," he told the news station.
Asheboro police quickly responded to the scene.
"The policeman said it best – that they're lucky that I didn't shoot them because I had every right to put a bullet in somebody," Routh told WGHP.
He added that although the men made a mess inside the home, they didn't steal anything.
"They mentioned they just thought they would just go in there and look around," Routh said.
The suspects' names and charges, if any, were not immediately available.
