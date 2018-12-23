Man impaled by pole in Texas crash

PASADENA, Texas - A 20-year-old man is expected to survive after being impaled by a pole during a car crash in Texas, officials said.
The man was traveling at about 2 a.m. Saturday eastbound on Highway 225 when he lost control, hit a guardrail and slid across the top of a cement wall, Pasadena police spokesman Vance Mitchell told local media.
A piece of piping from the cement wall came loose in the crash. The piping smashed through the bottom of the man's car, went through the bottom of his seat and then through his lower torso, police said.
Firefighters had to free the man from his car. He was conscious when he was airlifted to a hospital. He's expected to be OK.
Investigators said they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but said the man fell asleep at the wheel.
