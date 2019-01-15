  • Man indicted, accused of beating 3-year-old to death for taking too many juices

    By: Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A caregiver was indicted after beating a 3-year-old girl to death in Tennessee, according to investigators.

    Tareynton Rogers, 25, of Memphis' Frayser neighborhood, was indicted Monday on aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and first-degree felony murder charges.

    Back in September 2017, police were called to the 3200 block of Markley Street. 

    They reportedly found Anthonisha Edwards, 3, unresponsive and covered with bruises on her head, neck and chest. She also had a large knot on her forehead, authorities said.

    Rogers told police he struck the small girl several times for taking too many juices, authorities said.

    Investigators told WHBQ that Rogers was the toddler’s caregiver.

    Police said Rogers was in jail without bond.

