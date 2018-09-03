  • Man jumps from car to escape kidnappers; 2 suspects arrested

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OLDSMAR, Fla. - Florida police arrested two men accused of robbing and then briefly kidnapping a man Saturday night, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The victim was able to jump out of his car during his brief abduction, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

    According to the Sheriff’’s Office, Chrishaud Montgomery, 17, and Quadre Brown, 21, along with an unnamed third person, broke into the home of Dwayne Times, 27, of Oldsmar. The three men, wearing masks, pistol-whipped Times and demanded drugs and money, deputies said.

    Despite being paid, the men took Times from his home “against his will” and forced him into the back seat of his 2014 Volkswagen, the Times reported.

    Times was able to jump out of the moving vehicle and call 911, the newspaper reported. Deputies found Montgomery hiding in a pool and Brown attempting to break into a nearby home, the Times reported. A third suspect fled the scene, the newspaper reported.

    Montgomery and Brown were arrested and each was charged with one count of home invasion robbery and one count of kidnapping, the Times reported. 

     

     

     
     

