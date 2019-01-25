Man killed after car crashes through garage, plunges 20 feet off cliff

SAUGUS, Mass. - A 74-year-old man was killed Sunday after his car crashed through a garage in Saugus, Massachusetts, plunging 20 feet off a cliff behind the house.
Interim Police Chief Ronald Gioretti said the accident happened around 1:30 when the car drove through the garage and barreled down a snow-covered embankment behind it.
A 74-year-old man crashed through a garage wall on Sunday barreling off a 20-foot cliff behind the home. Firefighters survey the damages Photo: Saugus Firefighters Local 1003
Saugus firefighters reported a technical rescue team was called in to help remove the victim, identified as Steven Rauseo, 74, from the car. They used a sled to pull him up the embankment to an ambulance.
BREAKING: Car crashes through a house on Hammersmith Drive in Saugus and then tumbles 20' off a cliff. Tech rescue team called in to remove driver from the car. #Boston25 (Photos: Saugus Fire) pic.twitter.com/NoaFd12Fex— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) January 20, 2019
Police said Rauseo was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.
Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene to help Saugus Police with the investigation. It’s unclear if weather played a role in the crash.
