Man killed in dispute over parking space, witnesses say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An argument over a parking space turned deadly Sunday evening outside a crowded Georgia Walmart, WSB-TV reported.
A man was fatally shot about 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on Scenic Highway in Snellville, an Atlanta suburb. Police have one person in custody on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, the news station reported.
Authorities have not identified the shooter or the victim.
Snellville police say the person in custody for the Walmart parking lot shooting tonight is being charged with voluntary manslaughter . pic.twitter.com/yTEtEBYbd3— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) August 20, 2018
According to WSB-TV, witnesses said the shooter and the 49-year-old victim argued about a parking space before the gunfire erupted. A single shot was fired, police said.
There was a shooting incident at Walmart (1550 Scenic Hwy). There is one victim in incident. There was one shot fired....Posted by Snellville Police Department on Sunday, August 19, 2018
The scene was so chaotic, shoppers told the news station families became separated.
“People were missing their family members,” witness Robin Reynolds said. “Some kids were crying 'cause they didn't know where their dad was at.”
Breaking: Person shot outside Snellville Walmart (Scenic Hwy near Webb Ginn) has died . Snellville PD says final notifications to family and friends being made . Alleged shooter is in custody after Dispute in parking lot . #gwinnettcounty @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8T81XOhCmS— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) August 20, 2018
The shooting is still under investigation.
