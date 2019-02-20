Man killed in port-a-potty fire outside Baltimore Ravens stadium

BALTIMORE - A man is dead after three port-a-potties caught fire Sunday afternoon outside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, authorities said.
According to WMAR, firefighters responded to the scene about 3 p.m. after a security guard spotted the blaze in a parking lot outside the stadium, home to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.
The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that "an adult male was seen on fire coming from a Port A Potty."
TRENDING NOW:
- Salt truck overturns in Pittsburgh neighborhood; driver taken to hospital
- Husband leaves wife to die in hot tub, but he gets caught on video surveillance, police say
- LIVE UPDATES: Snow, wintry mix leading to deteriorating road conditions
- VIDEO: Over $12 Million in Meth Hidden In Frozen Strawberries
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"Upon arrival, the adult male was pronounced deceased & three Port A Potties engulfed in flames," the tweet said.
BCFD on scene in the 1100blk of Russell St. where an adult male was seen on fire coming from a Port A Potty. Upon arrival the adult male was pronounced deceased & three Port A Potties engulfed in flames. Cause U/I @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/WeUAyDUiQk— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 17, 2019
Officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire, WMAR reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}