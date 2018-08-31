Man knocks self out throwing ax at moving train

SAN ANTONIO - A man was hospitalized early Friday after he was injured while throwing an ax at a moving train, according to multiple reports.
The man, who was not identified, was close to train tracks off Frio City Road near Drake Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he threw a small ax at a passing Union Pacific train, KABB and Spectrum News San Antonio reported.
The ax bounced off the train and struck the man in the head, police told KABB. The news station reported he was able to leave the area. He was found lying on the ground nearby a short time later, Spectrum News reported.
The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment of his head injury and a psychological evaluation, KABB reported.
