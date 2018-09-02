Man loses arm after motorcycle crash, police ask for help finding it

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - A New Jersey man in a motorcycle crash lost his arm in the accident and now police are asking the public for help looking for the missing limb.
Ronald Vanarsdale, 36, was thrown from his bike on Serene Way in Toms River. Witnesses told police a group of motorcyclists were drag racing on the westbound span of the bridge when Vanarsdale crashed, The Asbury Park Press reported.
He was found 326 feet from where he was ejected. The bike was found 762 feet from the ejection site, police told The Asbury Park Press.
Vanarsdale’s right arm was severed just under his bicep, but no one has seen the arm.
A police officer used a tourniquet to stop Vanarsdale’s bleeding, NJ.com reported. The rider was taken by helicopter to a local trauma center for emergency surgery. He was listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit.
Police said that if anyone witnessed the crash, or finds either missing forearm or hand, they are asked to reach out to Toms River Police, The Asbury Park Press reported.
