Man orders wife diamond bracelet, receives 48 of them in the mail

WATN-TV reports Olive Branch Alderman Dale Dickerson ordered the bracelet from a company called Jewelry Unlimited that's based in Atlanta.
TRENDING NOW:
- $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania
- From duct-taped shoes to $11M: Man leaves surprise donations
- Man kicks black toddler, hurls racial slurs in Kansas store
- VIDEO: Man, dog killed in massive fire that destroyed home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
When Dale received his shipment, there were dozens of bracelets in the box but no paperwork.
Dale called the company after catching his breath. He says the manager sounded panicked but Dale sent the extra bracelets back.
The manager thanked him for his honesty in an email and the company sent a pair of diamond earrings as a thank-you for returning the bracelets.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}