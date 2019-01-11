Man pleads guilty to fatally beating sleeping girlfriend with hammer

A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Friday to fatally beating his girlfriend while she slept, NJ.com reported.
Lashawn Smith, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, admitted he killed Sarah Phillips, 28, by striking her in the head with a hammer four times at a home Nov. 3, 2017, the website reported, citing a release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Phillips was pronounced dead after Egg Harbor Township police arrived at the home just after 5 a.m. after receiving a 911 call, authorities said.
Phillips died from multiple blunt- and sharp-force injuries, WPVI reported. According to court documents, Smith was angry that Phillips was seeing another man, the television station reported
Police arrested and charged Smith the day after Phillips’ body was found, NJ.com reported.
According to her obituary, Phillips was a mother of four who moved to Egg Harbor Township in 2016.
As part of Smith’s plea, state Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury entered a non-negotiated agreement for a 40-year sentence, in which 85 percent of the sentence must be served before Smith is eligible for parole, NJ.com reported..
Smith will be sentenced Feb. 22.
