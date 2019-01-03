Man poses as pastor to smuggle contraband into prison, police say

Two men are charged after police say a man dressed as a pastor and smuggled illegal substances into a North Carolina jail.
Police said, “It was believed that a male subject, identified as James A. Morman III, was posing as a ‘pastor’ and using bibles to smuggle said contraband and its substances into the detention facility,” WBTW reported.
The facility in question is Scotland County Detention Center.
Morman and an inmate, Bryson Brown, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying contraband within a detention facility, WBTW reported.
A sweep of the Scotland County Detention Center turned up various illegal substances and other contraband, according to police, WBTW reported.
