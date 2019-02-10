Man rescued after jumping 10 feet down chimney

ATLANTA - It appears Santa might’ve come to Midtown about a month late. However, firefighters didn’t receive any presents they wanted.
Instead, they had to rescue a man who ended up 10 feet down in a building’s chimney in northeast Atlanta on Saturday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told Channel 2 Action News.
He said it began as an Atlanta police incident, where the man was running around on top of a roof on Crescent Avenue.
Atlanta police told AJC.com he was threatening to jump from the roof before he wedged himself inside the chimney. Firefighters had to breach a wall in the attic to get inside and rescue him, Stafford said.
*Update* Male has been extricated from chimney at this time. pic.twitter.com/ZctWEqzkbJ— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 9, 2019
Police said he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injures. Charges are pending.
