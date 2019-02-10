  • Man rescued after jumping 10 feet down chimney

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It appears Santa might’ve come to Midtown about a month late. However, firefighters didn’t receive any presents they wanted.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Instead, they had to rescue a man who ended up 10 feet down in a building’s chimney in northeast Atlanta on Saturday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told Channel 2 Action News.

    He said it began as an Atlanta police incident, where the man was running around on top of a roof on Crescent Avenue. 

    Atlanta police told AJC.com he was threatening to jump from the roof before he wedged himself inside the chimney. Firefighters had to breach a wall in the attic to get inside and rescue him, Stafford said. 

    Police said he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injures. Charges are pending.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories