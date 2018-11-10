When someone you love is terminally ill, you may do whatever you can to make the little time left count.
Paul Heroux, the mayor of Attleboro, Massachusetts, decided he needed to take his best friend Mura, his dog who has cancer, on a trip of a lifetime.
“With chemotherapy, I have about a 50 percent chance of six months; I have 10 percent chance of one year,” he told WJAR.
So last month, they started a cross-country road trip to spend together the time his 10-year-old Japanese wolf dog had left.
They visited San Francisco, Hollywood and even made it to Canada, where Mura was born, WJAR reported.
He documented their trip on Facebook.
On one post he said, “Filling up my gas tank: $40. Staying in a sketchy hotel: $60. The look on Mura’s face after she just ate a nasty freeway gas station hot dog: Priceless.”
In the end, they traveled 8,500 miles over 12 days, visiting 24 states and Canada.
Heroux told WJAR that he plans to write a children’s book about their trip.
