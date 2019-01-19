0 Man says Jesus told him to drive Ferrari into bay

The man who drove a luxury sports car into water in Palm Beach, Florida, was apparently told by a higher power to ditch the car into the inlet.

James Mucciaccio told police that Jesus told him to drive into the water according to a police report filed by Palm Beach police, WPTV reported.

Mucciaccio had parked the Ferrari on a public dock, when police found him taking items out of the car.

He told officers that a friend told him to park there and that he would be picking him up by boat. Police told Mucciaccio that he couldn’t park on the dock. He apologized and returned to the car to get his driver’s license, WPTV reported. That’s when he got behind the wheel and threw the car into reverse, backing off the dock then putting it in drive, speeding off into Palm Beach Inlet, the television station reported. Police dash cam showed the crash.

WATCH: Dash cam video shows man driving #Ferrari into the intracoastal. Sources say this was a "medical" call, but we are still waiting on the official crash report from @PalmBeachPolice. Looks like there is more to this story... @WPTV pic.twitter.com/ZJrCD635N8 — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) December 28, 2018

After he got out of the water, police asked him why he did it.

Mucciaccio said, according to the police report, “Jesus told me to drive through a small gate and into a 6-foot window. Jesus made me the smartest man on earth and it’s so hard to have this much responsibility. Money is going to be irrelevant in two days, remember to smile,” WPTV reported.

He also told police an officer on the dock was Egyptian and didn’t believe in Jesus and that’s why he drove into the water.

Police said the license plate on the Ferrari was not the car’s plate, but rather belonged to Mucciaccio’s Mustang, WPTV reported.

