Man screens adult movie on garage door, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Residents in a Virginia city were startled Wednesday night when a man projected an adult film on his garage, WVEC reported.
The unwanted screening in Newport News took place around 7 p.m., the television station reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Antonio Brown guilty, no-show at speeding trial
- Will tax refunds be lower this year? Yes, for some
- Family: Kindergartner hit in the face with ruler by teacher for telling on classmate
- VIDEO: SUV with bullet holes parked outside Children's Hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Police arrested and charged Antonio Smallwood, 41, with obscene sexual display and obstruction of justice without force or threats, WVEC reported.
Adult film screened on garage for entire neighborhood leads to arrest https://t.co/1FJj5U59kj pic.twitter.com/sk7M0fZutN— 13News Now (@13NewsNow) February 8, 2019
"(It’s) very disappointing and very unbelievable that somebody would be that bold to show something like that, openly, in a family neighborhood with kids playing around,” Marquita White, who lives in the neighborhood, told the television station.
Parents who saw the movie as it played on the garage said the film was professionally made. They quickly shooed their children into their homes, WVEC reported.
"They don't see things like that. So to see something like that in the neighborhood, that is definitely not anything that should be shown,” White told the television station.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}