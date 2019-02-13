  • Man screens adult movie on garage door, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Residents in a Virginia city were startled Wednesday night when a man projected an adult film on his garage, WVEC reported.

    The unwanted screening in Newport News took place around 7 p.m., the television station reported. 

    Police arrested and charged Antonio Smallwood, 41, with obscene sexual display and obstruction of justice without force or threats, WVEC reported.

    "(It’s) very disappointing and very unbelievable that somebody would be that bold to show something like that, openly, in a family neighborhood with kids playing around,” Marquita White, who lives in the neighborhood, told the television station.

    Parents who saw the movie as it played on the garage said the film was professionally made. They quickly shooed their children into their homes, WVEC reported.

    "They don't see things like that. So to see something like that in the neighborhood, that is definitely not anything that should be shown,” White told the television station.

     

     
     

