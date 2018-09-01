Man seeking kidney uses Times Square billboard to find donor

NEW YORK - A New York man seeking a kidney is spreading the word in a big way, by using a billboard at Times Square, The New York Post reported.
“My name is Marc. I need a kidney. YOU can help!” Marc Weiner, 53, a television executive from Great Neck, put on the billboard at Broadway and 47th Street.
Weiner, a married man with a 12-year-old daughter, lost both of his kidneys and his bladder after being diagnosed with cancer in 2015. He needs dialysis three times a week, according to his website, helpmarcfindakidney.com.
“Receiving a kidney transplant would put my life on a positive path,” Weiner wrote on his website. “I’d be healthy, could resume work and activities, I could spend more time with family and friends.
“Most importantly, it would allow me to live longer, since dialysis takes a tremendous toll on my body.”
The ad runs every seven minutes, the Post reported.
