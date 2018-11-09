Man sentenced for buying girl in 2007, released from jail after parents win lottery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - A man who served time in prison for buying a 15-year-old girl from her mother was recently released from jail on different charges after his parents won the lottery.
Jason Wayne Carlile was being held in the Wichita County jail awaiting trial on a different, unrelated charge -- aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, KFDX reported.
The case dated back to January 2006, but Carlile was just arrested in December, The Times Record News reported.
He was indicted in 2015 and is now free awaiting his trial after posting $100,000 bond Saturday, days after his parents apparently won a $15 million lotto jackpot, KFDX reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers Antonio Brown cited for going 100+ mph on McKnight Road
- Parkway West partially closed in Robinson following crash
- Suspect identified in California shooting that killed 12, including sheriff's deputy
- VIDEO: Bethel Park Schools closed Friday due to graffiti threat/a>
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
He was arrested on the charge in December, The Times Record News reported.
Carlile isn’t fully free, though. The judge agreed with prosecutors to restrict his freedom, ordering him to wear an ankle monitor and to abide by a curfew from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. until his trial, KFDX reported.
In 2007, Carlile pleaded guilty to purchasing a child in 2006. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison. Prosecutors said he paid the girl’s mother $3,000. Federal officials said they found her after tracking the girl to Mexico.
The girl’s mother also pleaded guilty. She received a three-year sentence, KFDX reported.
Carlile was also convicted of indecency with a child in another unrelated case.
Carlile was forced to register for the Texas sex offender registry until April 2020 and verify his location each year.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}