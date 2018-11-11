  • Man sets up fake GoFundMe page to profit off high school player's death, cops say

    By: Zachary Hansen,The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    UPSON COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man is accused of setting up a fraudulent GoFundMe account to accept money on behalf of the family of Dylan Thomas, a Pike County High School football player who died after collapsing on the field in September. 

    Justus Hughley, 22, of Upson County, was arrested and charged with computer theft for allegedly trying to steal monetary donations from people who believed they were sending money to the grieving Thomas family, the Pike County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

    Thomas, a 17-year-old linebacker, died Sept. 30 of cardiac arrest from a traumatic brain injury during a game against Peach County two days prior, AJC.com previously reported.

    Hughley allegedly used a bank account in Iowa to attempt to transfer the money from the GoFundMe account to his personal account, the post said. 

    The transaction was reported as fraudulent and no money was received by Hughley, the post said. It’s unknown how much money the fake GoFundMe page raised before it was shut down.

    Authorities used computer IP addresses and banking information provided by Hughley to GoFundMe and a bank to track his location to Upson County, the post said.

    He remains in the Pike County Jail without bond, the post said.

     

