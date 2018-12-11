Man shoots, kills dog, buries it after it relieves itself in his yard, police say

TERRA BELLA, Calif. - A 23-year-old man has been taken into police custody after he shot and killed a dog after it relieved itself in his yard, officers said in a news release.
The Fresno Bee reported that, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Modesto Ramos not only shot and killed the dog, but buried it.
Deputies said a woman contacted police Monday saying her dog was missing from her front lawn in Terra Bella, California, since Saturday. She said she suspected Ramos, her neighbor was involved.
“During their investigation, Deputies contacted Ramos and he told them he became angry at the victim’s dog for urinating on his yard and vehicle,” a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Ramos then shot and killed the dog with a rifle and buried it.”
KFSN reported that police found evidence connecting Ramos to the crime and in the process found banned assault weapons. The Fresno Bee reported deputies found AR-15 and AK-47 rifles.
Police said Ramos was charged with animal cruelty causing death, illegal weapons possession, and negligent discharge of a firearm.
The Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.
