  • Man shoots, kills dog, buries it after it relieves itself in his yard, police say

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TERRA BELLA, Calif. - A 23-year-old man has been taken into police custody after he shot and killed a dog after it relieved itself in his yard, officers said in a news release.

    The Fresno Bee reported that, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Modesto Ramos not only shot and killed the dog, but buried it.

    Deputies said a woman contacted police Monday saying her dog was missing from her front lawn in Terra Bella, California, since Saturday. She said she suspected Ramos, her neighbor was involved.

    TRENDING NOW:

    “During their investigation, Deputies contacted Ramos and he told them he became angry at the victim’s dog for urinating on his yard and vehicle,” a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Ramos then shot and killed the dog with a rifle and buried it.”

    KFSN reported that police found evidence connecting Ramos to the crime and in the process found banned assault weapons. The Fresno Bee reported deputies found AR-15 and AK-47 rifles.

    Police said Ramos was charged with animal cruelty causing death, illegal weapons possession, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

    The Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories