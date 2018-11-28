Man shot at laundromat; suspect returns hours later to finish laundry, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A shooting at a laundromat in Cocoa, Florida, left one person injured, police said, and the person initially arrested was released hours later, returning to the laundromat to finish doing laundry.
The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. on the 1000 block of Dixon Boulevard near Pineda Street, officials said.
Cocoa police said one man was airlifted to a hospital.
Detectives took somebody into custody for questioning, but that person was later released because the police say the shooting was self defense.
"I just heard a lot of arguing. The shooter saying something about, 'Back up and get away from me," said a laundromat employee who did not want to be identified.
Cocoa police said the two were arguing about a failed relationship between each other's relatives.
Neither the condition of the wounded man nor the names of those involved have been released.
