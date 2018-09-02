Man shot, killed in front of family

PHILADELPHIA - A 37-year-old Florida man was shot to death in his SUV in Philadelphia in front of his wife and 5-year-old daughter Saturday, WPVI reported.
The man was parking his Dodge Durango around 10 p.m. as the family was visiting the man’s aunt, the television station reported.
Police said the shooter pulled up beside the vehicle and fired “at least” 10 bullets into the driver’s side window. The man was hit in the chest by five bullets, WPVI reported.
He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead, the television station reported.
The man’s daughter was sitting in the back seat and his wife was sitting in the front passenger seat, police said. Neither were injured, police said.
"At this time we don't know what transpired, we don't know if this occurred as a random act, mistaken identity, or if there was some altercation that may have occurred," Captain Drew Techner told WPVI.
Police have not released the name of the man who was killed or those of his family.
