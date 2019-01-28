Man sought by police for letting 11-year-old drive self to school

ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. - An Illinois man is being sought on allegations that he let an 11-year-old girl drive herself and another child to school.
Police officials in Round Lake Park have obtained child endangerment warrants for Khafilu M. Oshodi, 31, of Round Lake, the Lake County News-Sun reported. Oshodi is also accused of driving with a suspended license.
Round Lake Park police Chief George Filenko told the News-Sun Monday that employees at John J. Murphy Elementary School saw the girl, whose relationship to Oshodi was not disclosed, drive up into the student drop-off area the morning of Jan. 9. The witnesses said the girl got out of the driver’s seat and, along with a 9-year-old girl who was a backseat passenger, went into the school.
Oshodi then moved into the driver’s seat and drove away, the witnesses said.
Filenko told the newspaper that the misdemeanor charges belie the seriousness of what the witnesses described.
“It’s a circle drive drop-off and there were many staff, parents and students in the area,” Filenko said. “Drop-off and pickup are the busiest times of the school day. If the child loses control, we’ve got disastrous results.”
Both girls, who are related to Oshodi, are safe in the custody of other relatives, the chief told the News-Sun.
During the investigation into the incident, detectives learned that the rental car the girl drove to school that day was subsequently reported stolen on Jan. 14, Filenko said.
Officers have gone to Oshodi’s last known address and tried to contact him through relatives, with no success, the newspaper reported. He remained free Wednesday morning.
Lake County court records show Oshodi was arrested in June 2018 for speeding, driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.
