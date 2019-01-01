  • Man spreads inspiration through Post-it notes stuck across city

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MILWAUKEE - The holidays can be a dark period for many, but a man in Wisconsin is trying to spread some light across Milwaukee with something as simple as a pad of Post-it notes and a pen.

    Austin Green has been sticking up messages for strangers all over the city, telling them they are loved and valued, hoping to lift people’s moods from Christmas to the new year, WISN reported.

    Green, who includes his Twitter and Instagram handles in case anyone wants to reach out, told the television station, “I always promise myself that every single holiday I would try to make it (in) some way not about me but about the city of Milwaukee, and that’s what it’s about this holiday season.”

    And the notes seem to be working. 

    “It actually made us feel pretty happy. It’s helped us boost our day because it’s (a) cold, wet, rainy day,” Shannon, 11, told WISN.

     
     

