Man spreads inspiration through Post-it notes stuck across city

MILWAUKEE - The holidays can be a dark period for many, but a man in Wisconsin is trying to spread some light across Milwaukee with something as simple as a pad of Post-it notes and a pen.
Austin Green has been sticking up messages for strangers all over the city, telling them they are loved and valued, hoping to lift people’s moods from Christmas to the new year, WISN reported.
Green, who includes his Twitter and Instagram handles in case anyone wants to reach out, told the television station, “I always promise myself that every single holiday I would try to make it (in) some way not about me but about the city of Milwaukee, and that’s what it’s about this holiday season.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Disagreement with teammate led to Antonio Brown missing Sunday's game
- Singer Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke during musical performance in UK
- Search underway for 13-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner inspired by young boy with cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Man leaves Post-it notes with inspiring messages across city https://t.co/kvrJAhdVhI pic.twitter.com/BvBUEMA0lK— WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) December 29, 2018
And the notes seem to be working.
“It actually made us feel pretty happy. It’s helped us boost our day because it’s (a) cold, wet, rainy day,” Shannon, 11, told WISN.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}