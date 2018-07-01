0 6 children among 9 stabbed in Idaho apartment, police say

BOISE, Idaho -

Nine people were stabbed at an Idaho apartment complex Saturday night and one suspect is in custody, the Spokesman-Review of Boise reported.

Timmy Earl Kinner, 30, has been arrested in connection with the attack, according to the Boise Police Department.

Kinner has been charged with 9 counts of battery-aggravated assault, and 6 counts of injury to a child, according to jail records.

Out of the nine people injured in the attack, six were children, Boise police officials said on Sunday.

Four of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the suspect was a “temporary” resident at the Wylie Street Station Apartments and was asked to leave on Friday.

The victims include members of Boise’s refugee community, police confirmed.

Kinner is not a refugee, police said.

“As you can imagine the witnesses in the apartment complex along with the rest of our community are reeling from this attack. This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time,” said Boise Police Chief William Bones. “Our hearts go out to the victims who are in the hospital tonight, please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.”

The suspect's exact motives and reasons for attacking specific individuals is still under investigation.

