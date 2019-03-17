Man steals cigarettes and booze while wearing Spider-Man mask, deputies say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A Florida man was caught unmasked on surveillance cameras before putting on a Spider-Man mask to steal liquor and cigarettes from a Winn-Dixie grocery store.
Deputy Bruce Milne, of the Seminole County Sheriff Office, recognized the suspect as repeat offender Edward Wilburn, investigators said.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 killed, 4 others injured in head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Body found in Monongahela River near Rankin Bridge
- 'Uzi-style' loaded weapon thrown from truck during police chase
- VIDEO: More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
In the video, Wilburn tries the door initially without a mask, and then runs from the store to rummage through clothes from a nearby thrift shop before returning in disguise.
Once masked, Wilburn left with a box filled with alcohol and cigarettes.
He was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft and committing a third-degree felony while wearing a mask or a hood.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}