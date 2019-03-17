  • Man steals cigarettes and booze while wearing Spider-Man mask, deputies say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A Florida man was caught unmasked on surveillance cameras before putting on a Spider-Man mask to steal liquor and cigarettes from a Winn-Dixie grocery store. 

    Deputy Bruce Milne, of the Seminole County Sheriff Office, recognized the suspect as repeat offender Edward Wilburn, investigators said.

    In the video, Wilburn tries the door initially without a mask, and then runs from the store to rummage through clothes from a nearby thrift shop before returning in disguise. 

    Once masked, Wilburn left with a box filled with alcohol and cigarettes. 

    He was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft and committing a third-degree felony while wearing a mask or a hood.

     

     

