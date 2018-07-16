0 Man succeeds in campaign to bring ‘Trump baby balloon' to U.S.

PHILADELPHIA - A man who started a crowd source funding account to bring a balloon ridiculing President Donald Trump to the United States hopes to fly it near the president’s New Jersey golf club.

The “Fund To Bring Baby Trump To America” raised more than $5,800 as of Sunday evening, more than its $4,500 goal, since it was started Friday by Didier Jimenez-Castro, who wants to fly it at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

“This is about doing some real activism,” Jimenez-Castro, who works at a homeless shelter, told WPHT. “We want to go on a tour. We will definitely bring (the balloon) to Central Park.”

Jimenez-Castro worked with the People’s Motorcade, a group that protests out front of Trump’s New Jersey golf club, to create the GoFundMe, after he found out about the anti-Trump effigy and wanted to bring it across the Atlantic.

He expects to receive the 20-foot tall balloon, that features Trump as an angry, cell-phone carrying caricature, which has flown in London and Scotland during the president’s visit to the United Kingdom, in mid-August.

Thank you to all of your generous donations to make this happen. Baby Trump will arrive in the US in about 4 weeks. Prior to that we will be putting together a team of experienced organizers from the Resistance to manage the tour. Submit your location for consideration. P2R! — Baby Trump Tour (@babytrumptour) July 15, 2018

"The baby Trump is not just a piece of humor, but it is also a symbol of the administration,” Jimenez-Castro told The Star-Ledger. “It's symbolic of the children that are in cages, it's a symbol of racism, and we know that he hates to be ridiculed."

