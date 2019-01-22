Man threatens to shoot, harm children at 5 day care centers, police say

EDMONDS, Wash. - A man reportedly called Edmonds, Washington, day cares with graphic threats on Monday, and police are trying to find him.
The man threatened violence, saying children would be shot, police said. But the threats were so graphic that investigators wouldn’t give specifics.
Five day cares in Edmonds received threatening calls Monday, and they were put on lockdown while multiple agencies responded.
As of Monday night, none of the threats were carried out. While Edmonds police said they did not want to scare anyone, they believe the threat still exists and that parents need to be particularly cautious.
Investigators said the suspect could be anywhere in the world, but appears to have ties to Edmonds. They are actively still trying to find out who this man is – and Edmonds police said they’d never dealt with an incident like this before.
