0 Man upset over never having girlfriend accused of mass shooting threat to kill girls

A Denver man on probation in Colorado for threatening and stalking women was arrested in Provo, Utah, after making a threat on social media “to kill as many girls” as he could in a mass shooting, according to news reports.

Christopher Wayne Cleary, 27, was arrested in Provo over the weekend after complaints about the threat reached authorities in both Colorado and Utah, the Denver Channel reported.

In a Facebook post, Cleary complained that he was upset because he’s never had a girlfriend and is still a virgin.

“All I wanted was a girlfriend, not 1000 not a bunch of hoes not money none of that. All I wanted was to be loved, yet no one cares about me I'm 27 years old and I've never had a girlfriend before and I'm still a virgin, this is why I'm planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter cause I'm ready to die and all the girls the turned me down is going to make it right by killing as many girls as I see.”

A man who griped on social media about being a 27-year-old virgin was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill "as many girls as I can see." https://t.co/dnsy8Go9j3 — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) January 22, 2019

Several women’s marches were planned for last weekend, including one in Provo, and authorities weren’t taking any chances.

They arrested Cleary, who admitted to making the threat, the TV station reported, but he claimed he was upset and “wasn’t thinking clearly.”

The station also reported Cleary made suicidal comments when talking to police.

He was charged with making threats of terrorism, which is a third-degree felony, and booked into the Utah County Jail.

Cleary was already on probation for two previous stalking convictions.

